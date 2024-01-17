The Chairman, Oyo State Advisory Council, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), has extended heartfelt commiserations to the government, people of Oyo State, and those who lost family members and friends in the devastating explosion that occurred on Tuesday in Bodija, Ibadan.

Ayorinde, in a statement issued on Wednesday, sympathised with the victims of the unfortunate incident and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

He assured them that the prayers and thoughts of Nigerians were with the many affected by the severe disaster and its aftershocks, and he urged the people to remain calm and cooperate with the Oyo State Government in providing succour for the victims and unravelling the immediate cause of the blasts.

He said the Oyo State Governor’s Advisory Council would ‘fully support the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration in these trying times, adding that the state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, had already visited the scene of the unfortunate incident, which resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties.

He noted that the state governor, in his proactive manner, had already deployed first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations.

“It is a sad development. I would like to express my condolences to the Oyo State Government and the people affected by the unfortunate incident. Already, the state government had deployed earth-moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights, and security to the scene of the incident.

“The wounded and injured are being treated and moved to public and private hospitals within Ibadan. Medical personnel are on standby at these hospitals to provide all needed assistance to the injured. We have visited UCH to see some of those injured during the incident.

“In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged, and 2 fatalities. May their souls rest in peace, and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.

