11 died of suspected food poisoning in Benue

No fewer than eleven people have died of food poisoning in the Ikobi community in the Apa local government area of Benue State.

The incident, according to locals happened last week Monday when the people ate food suspected to have been poisoned.

.Those who were reported to have lost their lives were identified to include: Adi Ale, Ochefije Ojo, Maria Ojo, Aipu Ochefije, Aboyi Ngbede Ochefije, Mary Ochoyoda and Ehi Abu

Others are: Blessing Abu, Peace Ochoyoda, Ojochono Daniel and

Favour Edoh.

But Police in the State confirmed that twelve people were affected but seven died.

The State Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene told our correspondent on the phone on Monday that the incident happened last week Monday.

According to the PPRO, a woman had gone to the house of her family members who died of food poison three months ago and cleaned up the house only for her to pack some foodstuffs from the house to her house.

The same food was said to have been cooked while those who ate the food were reported to have suffered a severe illness.

The PPRO said, “About three months ago there was a case of someone who died of food poisoning at a particular house in the (Ikobi) community.

“Few months after the incident, precisely on the 14 of this month (November) a woman who was possibly a family member of the deceased went to the house of the deceased to clean up the house and in the process found food stuff there which she brought to her house to cook.

“Unfortunately, after cooking the food she served some people and after eating the food, twelve people suffered illness and were taken to hospital but seven of them died and the other five who were rushed to the hospital for treatment have reunited with their families.

