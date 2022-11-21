Aribisogan alleges plot to create political crisis over Ekiti speakership

The newly sworn-in Speaker of the Ekiti House of Assembly, Hon Gboyega Aribisogan, on Monday called on Chief Afe Babalola, Femi Falana, SAN, Chief Wole Olaipekun, SAN, and other prominent indigenes of the State to rise up and stop the looming political crisis in the state over undue interference on the election of the speaker of the House.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Hon Aribisogan who was elected as the Speaker last week alleged that some prominent personalities in his state who were not happy over his emergence as the Speaker were plotting against him and other lawmakers that voted for him.

Aribisogan specifically pointed fingers at the former Governor of the State, Kayode Fayemi, for being the brain behind the plot and also sponsoring some lawmakers to impeach him.

According to him, the Former Governor was against my emergence, despite my being loyal to him as the majority leader of the House when he was Governor.

While calling on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to Intervene and save democracy in Ekiti State, the Speaker further alleged that they were looking for the 15 members that voted for him, to be chased out of their communities and the state.

“I’m the newly elected Speaker of Ekiti State. I’m here to address the crisis in the Ekiti State House of Assembly. About a few hours ago around 4:30 am, I was called by some of our members that seven out of the 25 members of the assembly have been taken to the House of Assembly by the Nigerian police. To institute an impeachment process illegally so as to create crisis in Ekiti State, I want to say that as I speak, the seven members are in the chambers of the state house of assembly. They have also gone ahead to kidnap the clerk of the sergeant at arms. They are there since that 5:30 am conducting that illegal impeachment.

“The two of us contested for the seat I scored 15, my opponent scored 10. I won and I was duly sworn in as Speaker. Things were normal and peaceful. We have tried as much as possible to dissuade the police from carrying out this dastardly act but the commissioner of police has insisted he has an order from former Governor Kayode Fayemi to flush out any member or staff of Ekiti state House of Assembly that dares enter the place. I’m telling the whole world that Ekiti State needs to be rescued democratically from former Governor Fayemi and his cohorts. Let me say this, they have planned assassination, thuggery, and violence just to make sure that they destabilize the current administration of Governor Oyebanji. Some of us have decided to stand out and talk and say enough of the domination and oppression.

He stated further, “We are calling on all leaders of APC both at the local, state and National level to rise to the occasion and rescue Ekiti state from the hands of former Governor Fayemi. Presently a team is prowling the city of Ado-Ekiti looking for the 15 members that voted for me. And they said they must be chased out of the communities and Ekiti wherever they find them, even me as now they want to assassinate me. As I’m going back now but I’m not dissuaded, I’m going back to see whether they will carry out that dastardly act. I’m telling the press to be on guard because democracy is on trial in Ekiti. We will not sit and allow Ekiti to be thrown into confusion. We are calling on all the prominent people in Ekiti and clerics, to come to our rescue. We must not die we must live, Ekiti must progress.

“They didn’t want Governor Abiodun Oyebanji to talk. They even dissuaded him from appointing a chief of staff. All the appointments done so far were foisted on him by Governor Fayemi. After the death of our late speaker, they issued a directive that they should go and vote Hon. Adenugba at the meeting, I stood and said we have a constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria and a standing order.

“We can’t go ahead and do without consulting the constituency and looking at the constitution. But the former Governor said he has given his order and if contrary to his order happens he will get back at me. Because we went through that Democratic way of electing a new speaker, it has become a headache for him.

“That’s why this is happening, I have never offended him, I served him for four years and was loyal to him to the end as majority leader. Yesterday I was on channels tv and called on the IG of police to intervene as I speak I’m going to meet him to seek protection for all of our members who he has been harassing.”

“I’m calling on the likes of Chief Afe Babalola SAN, Chief Femi Falana SAN, Chief Wole Olanipekun, traditional rulers religious leaders, and the good people our state to do something before it is too late, Èkìtì is not a Banana Republic.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE