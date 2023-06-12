Fast rising Nigerian gospel artiste, Igho Gabriel Junior, better known as Flamzy, has released a new single video titled: ‘Ene’,

https://youtu.be/a8zxOZ5h1lE, a special love song that captures the journey of his true love to this heart throb.

Flamzy in a statement noted that the hit music video with the posture of the true nature of love and loyalty is currently trending across all social media platforms.

The artiste, who hails from Benue State, is a purpose driven, passionate inspirational singer, song writer and recording artiste with a voice too impossible to ignore.

His extraordinary feats in the music world is impacted with grace for unusual exploit.

Flamzy came to limelight in 2013, when he released his first song titled: Takarawa ft Solomon Lange

He has featured many gospel artiste like Chris Morgan, Dr Grey and Solomon Lange.

This, he said, shows God’s blueprint in both past and present release with the power to reverberate music lovers’ spirit, mind and build faith consistent with the word of God.

Flamzy can also be followed on his social media handles: Facebook @ Flamzy Igoh and on Instagram @ flamzy_igoh