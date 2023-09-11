On Monday, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, inaugurated the distribution of over 140 vehicles for security agencies and public transportation in Sokoto State.

The Vice President also inaugurated the procurement of palliatives worth over 5 billion naira in foodstuffs to be distributed to the people of the state to cushion the effects of subsidy removal on the citizens of the state.

In his remarks, while inaugurating the items, the Vice President described the initiative of the Sokoto State government as a welcome development aimed at improving the livelihood of the citizens of the state.

Speaking on the procurement of vehicles for the security agents in the state, Shettima said, “There can never be development without peace, and your commitment to assisting the security agents will encourage them to do more.

“The provisions of palliatives to cushion the effects of subsidy removal on our people, especially those with fewer privileges, are another milestone in the state.

‘ I want to assure the people of the state that the promise made by Mr President during his campaign here is to make life easier for the citizens and residents of the state.

“The government is coming up with a big plan that will relieve our people going forward.”

In his remarks, the state Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, said the provisions of the items were part of his nine-point agenda for the state.

He said the provision of vehicles was to assist in the transportation system as well as to help the security agents in discharging their duties accordingly.

Some of the items unveiled for distribution in the state include 50 pieces of the 18-seat Toyota Hiace, 20 pieces of the 2022 model Toyota Camry, 40 pieces of the 2022 model Toyota Hilux, as well as about 30 Toyota Buffalo.

