President Bola Tinubu has admonished lawmakers to put the nation first and downplay party politics in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He made the call on Thursday in a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with national assembly members made up of senators and members of the House of Representatives across all political parties.

The President urged them to work together to choose “good leaders” in the 10th National Assembly.

Thursday’s meeting was the latest in the series of meetings with the members of the legislature ad they move towards producing their leadership.

In a chat with reporters later, the member-elect for the Ningi/Warji Federal constituency in Bauchi State, Adamu Ranga, revealed that President Tinubu did not express support for any of the candidates vying for the senate or House leadership but called for a united front.

Ranga said: “Mr President spoke to the general assembly both the Senate and the House of Representatives in order to ensure that we have a solid government. Second, he emphasized that he will perform an open-door policy for everybody.

“Whoever wants to see him can see him without any hindrance. And whatever you want to discuss with him, he will give you that privilege to discuss.

“Thirdly, he said we should put our constituency first since we are here to represent them. He mentioned that he wants the Senate and the House to cooperate to elect good leaders.”

Also speaking, member-elect for Enugu East/Isiuzo Federal Constituency, Prof Paul Nnamchi, said that Tinubu appealed to lawmakers to uphold national interest.

He added: “He appealed that we should forget about party politics and face national interest. That was the major part of his speech.

“He didn’t mention anybody’s name to be voted for. Maybe he is appealing, but I didn’t hear anybody’s name.”





