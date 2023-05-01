Alhassan Doguwa, a federal lawmaker representing Doguwa/Tundun Wada constituency in Kano State, who is currently facing a murder trial, has thrown his hat into the ring for the 10th House of Representatives speakership.

In a letter of intent addressed to members-elect on Sunday, Mr Doguwa expressed his desire to contest for the office of the Speaker of the House.

Mr Doguwa stated in his letter, “I want to use this opportunity to communicate my desire to contest for the office of the Speaker of the House. My passion for nation-building has fuelled my desire to seek this office at this critical time when various divergent views of governance exist in different zones in the nation.”

The lawmaker is currently facing a murder trial, having been detained over alleged complicity in the killing of three members of his constituency a few months ago.

Alongside other suspects, Mr Doguwa was arrested and charged by the police in Kano for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire, and inciting disturbance.

The police prosecutor in the case informed the court that Mr Doguwa allegedly committed the offence on 26 February in the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State.

The incident was a result of a violent confrontation between members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), which led to the killing of three people and the burning of a campaign office of the opposition party in Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano.

Despite his ongoing trial, Mr Doguwa recently declared his intention to contest for the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The lawmaker was granted bail by Judge Yunusa Muhammad in the sum of N500m, with the condition that he provides two sureties, one of whom must be a first-class traditional ruler, while the other must be a permanent secretary at the federal or state civil service.

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa now has joined the race for the 10th House of Representatives speakership, becoming the latest aspirant to declare interest in the position. He will be competing against several others who have also declared their interest.

Among the contenders for the position are Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Muktar Betara (APC, Borno), Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara), Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa), Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna), Aminu Jaji (APC, Zamfara), Ben Kalu (APC, Abia), and Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo).





Read the letter in full

LETTER OF INTENT

My Dear Colleague,

I am delighted to congratulate you on your election to the 10th Nigerian National Assembly. The call to leadership is one laced with responsibilities and unalloyed commitment to the commonwealth of Nigerians, expressed through a unanimous ballot casting which led to your victories in your various States, The journey to nation-building has commenced, and we are here once again to steer the ship where the collective voices of the Nigerian people, whose trust has been vested in us, have been total to an admirable end.

I want to use this opportunity to communicate my desire to contest for the office of the Speaker of the House. My passion for nation-building has fueled my desire to seek this office at this critical time when various divergent views of governance exist in different zones in the nation.