The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday, announced date for commencement of releasing results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board.

The Board said it would begin release of UTME results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

This was contained in the minutes of the meeting during an emergency management meeting held over the weekend in Abuja.

“The Board would be releasing the results of candidates, who have taken the examination so far on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023. The Board had delayed the release to ensure that all necessary screening are concluded besides ensuring that the mean and standard deviation are reasonably obtained beforer eleasing these results.

“As candidates check their results on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023, those who sat the examination but had challenges without being aware of such, would not see their results but would instead see their notification for rescheduled examination,” it noted.

The examination body also noted that three categories of candidates who missed their examinations had been rescheduled for mop-up examinations.

“All candidates, who could not sit the 2023 UTME within their scheduled time owing to no fault of theirs, would be rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, 6th May, 2023.

“Candidates under these categories are principally those who were verified at their centres but could not sit the examination; those who could not be biometrically verified, and those with mismatched data,” it added.

