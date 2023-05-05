The incumbent Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Rt. Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu has been appointed as the sole aspirant for the position of the Speaker of the 10th session of the House of Representatives.

The adoption of Representative Betara Aliyu Muktar, a member representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State as consensus candidate for the Office of the Speaker 10th Assembly, one of the APC Chieftains who spoke to Journalists at the ruling party’s Secretariat in Abuja, was taken during a closed-door meeting where various factors were considered, including “how best to stabilize of the Green Chamber.”

He assured that there’s an ongoing discussion with the President-elect and other relevant stakeholders

“It is true that power is not given, it is also true that he who the cap fits should wear it.

“The unfolding events prior to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, and the jostle for the Office of the Speaker of same, it’s become obvious where the pendulum is swinging to and our findings are pointing towards one direction and it’s no other than the person of Representative Betara Aliyu Muktar.

“In the light of the aforementioned, we humbly urge the ruling party, APC, and the other parties, to unanimously adopt this great mind, a solid character, a firm believer of fairness and equity, a man with the fear of God, a bridge builder and most importantly, a man who has come to leave legacies, that will stand the test of times in the legislative business.

“This man called Rep Betara Aliyu Muktar (OON), will showcase quality Leadership, he will deliver on his promises to his Colleagues by ensuring a more robust and effective legislature, thus giving the Nigerian people quality laws,” the source said.