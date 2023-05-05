The National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (South-West Caucus) has made a resounding call to the newly elected members of the 10th National Assembly (NASS), urging them to prioritize competence in the selection of the NASS leadership.

The forum’s message, jointly signed by the Chairman, Mr. Abiodun Apantaku and the Public Relations Officer Opeyemi Oladimeji, was delivered during a press conference held on May 4, 2023, at the organization’s office in Abuja.

With enthusiasm and delight, the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (Southwest Caucus) congratulated the recently elected members of the 10th National Assembly (NASS), commending the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election and the emergence of a new generation of lawmakers.

The forum expressed its readiness to collaborate with the incoming legislators to ensure a successful and productive tenure.

However, in light of the pivotal role played by the leadership of the National Assembly in facilitating the smooth functioning of the legislature and effective representation of the people, the Forum stressed the significance of selecting competent and capable leaders who can guide and elevate the affairs of the legislature to greater heights.

According to Mr Apantaku: “The choice of leadership within the National Assembly holds tremendous importance. We urge the newly elected members to exercise careful consideration of the competence and proven track records of the candidates vying for various leadership positions before casting their votes. It is imperative that we elect leaders who possess the necessary skills, experience, and dedication to steer the National Assembly towards progress and to champion the interests of the Nigerian people,” he admonished.

Mr. Apantaku further welcome the newly elected parliamentarians to the induction ceremony scheduled to hold from May 7th to 20th, 2023 for both the Group A and B. He however wished them a fruitful training programme while commending them for their outstanding zeal to contribute to national development.

“The South-West Caucus of the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum is firmly committed to providing unwavering support to the new members of the National Assembly, empowering them to achieve their goals and objectives. We firmly believe that with the right leadership, the 10th National Assembly (NASS) has the potential to make significant strides in advancing the collective interests of the Nigerian people.”

“In conclusion, the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (South-West Caucus) once again extended its warm congratulations to the newly elected members of the 10th National Assembly (NASS), emphasizing their commitment to working alongside them to ensure a productive tenure. They earnestly urged the incoming legislators to prioritize the welfare and aspirations of the Nigerian people, ensuring that their actions and decisions are focused on enhancing the lives of their constituents and advancing the overall well-being of the nation.

“As the 10th National Assembly takes shape, the eyes of the nation are on the elected representatives, eagerly awaiting their decisions and actions. The National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (Southwest Caucus) hopes that the incoming members will heed their call for competence in leadership selection, forging a path towards a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria. The Forum stands ready to collaborate, support, and guide the newly elected legislators as they embark on this significant journey of service to the Nigerian people,” the statement read in part.