By: Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday assured civil servants in the state that his administration would clear all outstanding salaries owed by the previous administration.

The governor also disclosed that his administration has enrolled 3,000 Osun indigenes on the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) while his administration has equally presented N518 million to 40 communities for infrastructural developments.

He added that his government-sponsored Imole Surgical and Medical Outreach for 2000 persons in each of the nine federal constituencies and a total of 18,000 beneficiaries is ongoing.

The governor, while speaking with newsmen at the governor’s office, Osogbo, on his achievements for the first 100 days in office, added that he would not relent in contributing to humanity and at the same time concentrate on developmental projects that would make the state more virile.

According to him, “My administration has embarked on the payment of salaries and pension arrears from January 2016 owed by the past administration and those that were omitted during the course of payment of the outstanding half salaries I inherited from past administration will soon smile as others who have collected theirs.”

He further promised the people of Ijesaland that he would not do anything or take any step that would undermine the proper take-off of Ilesa University and other developmental activities in the area.

Adeleke disclosed that his government will soon release white paper on the report of the panel set up on the university and other issues to ensure a sustainable take-off.

While pointing out some of his achievements in the last 100 days in Office, he remarked that his administration has provided portable borehole water in each of the 333 wards in the state and already constructed of 20 km of roads across the state.

“Among the numerous projects embarked upon by my administration include electrification projects, provision of transformers and other electrical materials to ensure that communities without electricity can have light.”

“To ensure adequate healthcare access for the people and expanding the scope of healthcare coverage in the state, my administration has enrolled 3000 Osun indigenes on the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS).





He, however, charged the people of the state to reciprocate his determination to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people of Osun by coming out en mass to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday to consolidate his achievements.

