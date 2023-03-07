By: Ebenezer Adurokiya – Warri

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim, killed one of the suspected kidnappers and arrested an armed robbery kingpin in parts of the state.

The kidnap victim was reportedly abducted on Monday and being conveyed in his Toyota Corolla car by his kidnappers along Akiweh express towards Ozoro town when operatives from Ozoro Divisional Police Headquarters got a hint of it.

The DPO Ozoro Division, CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen, reportedly mobilized and led a combined team of police and vigilantes from Ozoro and Akiweh communities, created a partial hold-up for an intensive stop and search when they sighted the said Toyota Corolla car.

While trying to stop the vehicle, the driver made a U-turn in an attempt to escape, but the team went after the car, demobilized the vehicle, and bolted into the woods amid gun duel.

One of the suspects identified as Oghene Fejiro ‘m’ 27yrs from Oleh was arrested with gunshot injuries, while one cut-to-size double barrel gun, two live cartridges were reportedly recovered and the kidnapped victim from effurun was rescued unhurt and his Toyota car recovered.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said the injured suspect later gave up the ghost in the hospital he was taken to, for treatment, adding that effort to arrest other members of the gang was ongoing.

Meanwhile, DSP Edafe also confirmed the successful arrest of a robbery and cult kingpin, Kingsley Vejeta from Ekrerhavwe community, Agbarho, who was said to have been terrorizing Agbarho, Ughelli and environs.

Edafe said acting on a tip-off, two days to the February 25 presidential election, the suspect was smoked out of his hideout at Ekrerhavwe community, Agbarho, by police operatives led by Agbarho Division led by DSP Habu Haman.

Items recovered from the hideout which the arrested kingpin later led the police to comb at Ekrerhavwe community, Agbarho, where his gang members fled on sighting police operatives included seven locally-made, cut-to-size guns, and four live cartridges.

