10 Important topics to discuss with your teenagers

Teenage years are a very delicate stage in a child’s life. It is at this stage that the child makes important decisions which can make or mar their future. Thus, the need for parents to discuss certain delicate matters with them cannot be overemphasized. This is in order for them not to get misinformed in the public space.

Listed below are important topics to discuss with your teens:

1. Physical and emotional changes

Gone are the days when parents should feel shy to discuss pubertal changes with their teenagers as this is one of the major development that characterize the teenage years.

Puberty according to Wikipedia is the process of physical changes through which a child’s body matures into an adult body capable of sexual reproduction. You need to speak to your teenagers about the physical and emotional changes they are going to begin to experience and make them understand that it’s a normal development expected of their body at this stage. This subject matter should be explained honestly and as clearly as possible without hiding any necessary information from them.

2. Academic expectations

At this point, your teenagers are gradually being exposed to more academic work and a lot is expected of them in terms of academic excellence. They begin to take major examinations which determine their progress to the next level in their academic work. You should sit your teens down and discuss with them your expectations of them academically and ways you both can work together in making them achieve academic excellence. If need be, you can hire a private tutor for your teen just to complement their efforts towards their academics.

3. Sex





Sex is prevalent in today’s world. It’s in music, movies, books, and commercials. None of us would love our teens to become sexually active at an early stage of their life, so it’s pertinent you discuss sex with them. You should make them understand the dangers of premarital sex and the reason it is best they wait till they are married before getting involved in this. You should also make them see the beauty and honour of remaining virgins till their wedding night as this virtue is becoming eroded in this generation.

4. Personal freedom

There is always a desire for personal freedom in teenagers. They see this stage as an opportunity to explore the world. As parents, we can’t shelter and isolate our kids forever. However, we need to make our teens know that with personal freedom comes personal responsibility. It’s their life after all that will be wrecked if their freedom is misused.

5. Friends and peer pressure

The choice of friends and peer pressure is a matter parents will always have to discuss with their children, regardless of the age as their choice of friends will determine who they become in the long run. As a parent, you should discuss the importance of self acceptance and self-esteem with your teenagers as knowing this will guide them in choosing friends.

Also, explain to your teens that if the pressure from friends isn’t positive, they should not succumb as there will be a negative outcome. You can also tell them about those experiences from your past and mistakes you might have made. Ask them to share some of their experiences as well. Finally, always assure them that the best and most loyal person in their lives is you.

6. Dating

The importance of speaking to your teens about dating cannot be overemphasized. The world is moving at a great pace and different unhealthy trends are now becoming norms. You need to talk to your teens about what a romantic relationship is all about, the right time to be in one, how to set boundaries, and you can also come with certain requirements they must meet before they go into any relationship.

7. Bullying

As a good and responsible parent, you should know if your child has the tendency to be bullied or to be a bully. The case of Sylvester Oromoni of Dowen College is one that still rings in the hearts of many today.

You need to educate your teen on what bullying is, the consequences of being a bully and being bullied, how to stay safe from bullies, and so on. You should also ensure that your teenagers are free to communicate with you such that they are able to open up to you whenever they are being bullied.

8. Drugs and alcohol

In today’s world, the intake of drugs and alcohol is seen in almost every facet of our society. As parents we must be a good role model to our teens in this aspect as they tend to obey us more when we are practical examples of what we are teaching them. You should be direct and tell them the things you knew and saw when you were the same age and give examples of people who you know who have or are currently suffering from effects of drug or alcohol abuse.

9. Depression

Depression is another topic that is tough to talk about with teens. There is so much stigma surrounding mental health issues in our society such that most adults are afraid to seek help. You can then imagine how hard it will be for a teen to open up.

Parents must discuss depression, openly. Explain to your teens what it is and how it affects people. It’s important that parents create an environment that allows their teens to feel safe enough to come to them and share how they feel. The ability to feel secure can make all the difference between getting help in time and it being too late.

10. Faith and spirituality

Faith and spirituality in each family can be peculiar as a result of the diverse religions in our society. Regardless of our differences in beliefs, there is a need to make our teens know that there is a Supreme being in charge of our lives. and for them to see the need to live their lives in obedience to His will.

Training a teenager can be the easiest or most difficult job you will ever undertake as parents or guardian based on your approach to it and your understanding of the peculiarities of teenagers. In the end, you should do all you can to train your teenagers into responsible adults in the nearest future.

