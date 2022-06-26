Deji of Akure, local council chair disagree on appointment, removal of community head

The Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi seems to be in a showdown with the chairman of Akure North Local Government Area, Mr Bankole Ogbesetore over the removal of a traditional head, the Olu of Ilado Igbatoro, Chief Johnson Ajomole and subsequent appointment of Chief Ifedayo Joshua Afelumo as the traditional head of the community.

While Oba Aladetoyinbo maintained that tradition and customs empowered him to appoint and fire any minor chiefs in both Akure South and North as the paramount ruler of the kingdom, Ogbesetore said the Deji’s domain does not extend beyond Akure South and had no traditional or legal right to appoint village heads beyond his territory.

Ogbesetore urged the Akure monarch to limit his jurisdiction to his community and should not dabble into other territories which are not under the purview of the Deji.

But Oba Aladetoyinbo has maintained that he has the traditional and legal powers to appoint minor chiefs, Olus and Baales in both Akure South and Akure North local government areas, hence his decision to install Chief Ifedayo Afelumo as the Olu of Ilado Deji community is in order.

Justifying the removal of Ajomole as the Olu of Ilado-lgbatoro, Oba Aladetoyinbo said the removal of the community head followed series of petitions from members of the community, alleging him of arbitrariness, high handedness among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Speaking through the Odopetu of Akure, Senior High Chief Olufemi Bello, explained that the family petitioned the Deji of Akure and passed a vote of no confidence on the community head, calling for his removal.

He said that the removal of Chief Ajomole as the Olu of Ilado was consistent with the traditional power of the Deji as the consenting authority in Akure Kingdom to approve, appoint and remove minor chiefs.

“Therefore, the appointment of Olus, Baales, Olojas in areas that historically, traditionally and culturally belong to the Deji by him is already a settled matter which is non-negotiable.

“This has no political colouration as it’s a purely a traditional affair which borders on our cultural heritage and hegemony”, he said.

He said contrary to claims by the chairman of Akure North Local Government, Ogbesetore, that the Deji lacks constitutional power to install a chief in the council, the monarch said he remains the paramount ruler of Akureland, despite the bifurcation of Akure into two local governments was sanctioned by a High Court judgement which held that:

“From time immemorial, the entire Akure land has been under the hegemony of the Deji of Akure. By virtue of his said position, the Deji was the paramount ruler over the entire Akure land as well as being the consenting authority over all minor chiefs, Olus and Baales under him.

“That prior to the bifurcation of Akure Local Government, the Deji of Akure by virtue of his position as the prescribed authority, was empowered traditionally and in law to appoint and consent to the appointment of minor chiefs within the land not minding the bifurcation of the old Local Government into Akure North and South”.

The monarch said the consenting authority of the Deji was backed by a circular from the Ondo State government dated January 16, 2007 recognising the monarch as the prescribed authority.

He therefore dismissed the claim of Ogbesetore on the removal of Olu of Ilado as unnecessary describing the outburst as a deliberate attempt to twist facts.

“It is a known fact that the Local Government does not appoint and cannot appoint Minor Chiefs as such action remains the prerogative of the Deji as the recognized Prescribed Authority for such purpose”, he said.

However, the chairman insisted that the monarch has no constitutional power to appoint or install any chief in Akure North local government since the division of Akure into the councils.

Ogbesetore said the management of the local government does not recognise the installation of one Mr. Ifedayo Afelumo as Olu of Ilado-lgbatoro Community performed by the Deji of Akure adding that the installation of the said Olu is null and void and unconstitutional.

The council chairman who said Akure North local government does not fall under the purview of Akure South Local Government and said “I am using this medium to advise the said Olu to stop parading himself as Olu of Ilado-lgbatoro community henceforth as the Deji of Akure does not have any constitutional right to install any Chief in Akure North Local Government as earlier said”.

It will be recalled that Ogbesetore had earlier petitioned the state government through the state Deputy Governor office, alerting on the looming crisis over the installation of parallel community heads in some communities by the Akure monarch.