PFN, CAN offer prayers for nation in Oyo State

Some churches under the umbrella of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN) and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ibadan, Oyo State held special prayer sessions for the peace and stability of the nation on Sunday.

The leadership of the affected churches had during the service encouraged their members to ensure that they collect the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) before the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) June 30, 2022 deadline in order to enable them to participate actively during the 2023 general election.

It will be recalled that the President of the PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke had in a statement at the weekend declared yesterday, (Sunday) June 26, 2023, as ‘Operation Show Your PVC Day.

Oke stated that the 2023 elections would be a make-or-break election as Nigerians, especially Christians must be fully involved in deciding the next leader of the Country.

Meanwhile, in strict compliance with the directive, the leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) had in a memo emanating from the office of the Intercontinental Youth Pastor to all the parishes nationwide directed that all the Pastors must sensitise their members on the need to collect the PVC.

The memo read in part, ‘based on the above, Provincial Headquarters and Mega Parishes are encouraged to use their parish as centre for one or two days to facilitate their members and interested neighbours registration considering the closeness of the deadline of the Continous Voter Registration exercise.

During a fact-finding visit to some of the parishes of RCCG, in Ibadan, our correspondent observed that members have been sensitised on the need to get the PVC, as a session was dedicated to the enlightenment of members on the need to have PVCs during the service.





Also, similar scenario played out in some of the branches of the Living Faith Chapel. a.k.a. Winners Chapel. The sensitization campaign was carried out as directed by the leadership of the PFN nationwide.

The development is not limited to the Pentecostal churches, as the leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church, worldwide directed one-day prayers and fast session for peace and stability as the nation warms up for the conduct of the general election in 2023.

