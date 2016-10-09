The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, lashed out at the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government

over the recent withdrawal of the forgery case brought before the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Abuja, against the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the Clerk and Deputy Clerk of National Assembly, respectively, saying that the sudden action was an amusing and face saving device.

In a statement made available to news men in Abuja, on Sunday, by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said the so called ‘Rule-Forgery Case’ by the Federal Government through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation against Saraki and others was a shadow chase from the beginning and had been vindicated by the withdrawal by the Executive .

While lamenting what it described as the frequent interference on other Arms of Government by the APC-led administration, the Party urged the administration to stop the illegal act as a matter of urgency “if Nigeria is to practice democracy like other democratic systems across the world, and live as one indivisible nation.”

According to the PDP, “the Principle of Separation of Powers as propagated in every democratic setting is to allow for checks and balances among the different arms of government in order to prevent excessive or cohesive use of power by any of the organs of government.

“In this context, it was clear to us and other well-meaning Nigerians from the onset that this case of forgery instituted against the Presiding Officers of the National Assembly was just another bad politics of the APC because the Federal Government under the Penal Code Law has no business with the Standing Rules of the National Assembly as alleged.

“We are amused by this sudden realisation of the Federal Government that the so-called ‘Rule-Forgery Case’ was a shadow chase from the beginning.

“It was complete nothingness! More so, the claim through the Lead Counsel, Aliyu Umar, SAN, that the withdrawal was on grounds of respect for the rule of law and hierarchy of the Judiciary demonstrates more of comedy on the side of this Federal Government that has penchant for legal disobedience and abuse of Court processes.

“Notwithstanding, this act of withdrawal justifies our earlier position that the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Administration is on a vendetta mission and not to govern.

It therefore called on “the Executive Arm of Government in the Country to maintain the sanctity of this Principle, and desist from unnecessary distractions with acts of impunity against persons, groups and organisations. We are in a democracy and not anarchy.”