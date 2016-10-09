Violation: Kaduna orders arrest, prosecution of Shi’ite spokesman

Kaduna State government has ordered the arrest and prosecution of one Ibrahim Musa, who has owned up to be the spokesperson of an unlawful society, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shi’ite.

An order declaring IMN as an unlawful society in the state, came into effect on Friday, October7.

It was gathered that violators of the order attracts penalty of imprisonment for seven years or a fine or both, according to sections 97a and 97b of the Penal Code.

However, a few hours after the commencement of the order, the said Musa admitted to be a member of the unlawful society and identified himself as its spokesman in widely publicised statements.

‘This is deemed as a deliberate and determined affront to the order and the law has to take its course, said a Government House statement issued in Kaduna, on Sunday.

The statement said that the state Commissioner of Police had been directed to ensure the arrest to enable prompt prosecution by the state Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice.

‘All security agencies in the state have been directed to enforce the law and demonstrate clear resolve by arresting the said Musa, who is further advised to report himself to the nearest police station or any of the security agencies.

‘Government cannot allow the laws of the state to be tested and confronted by any one or group, who might have the belief that they are above the law.

‘The Kaduna State government wishes to reiterate that it respects freedom of religion and other rights as guaranteed by Sections 38 and 40 of the 1999 Constitution. The same constitution imposes an obligation on government to secure the state and protect every citizen against infringement of their rights by others.

‘Drawing on powers vested by Section 45(1) of the constitution, and Section 97a of the Penal Code, the governor signed an order declaring IMN as an unlawful society in the interest of public order and to protect the rights and freedoms of all persons in Kaduna State.