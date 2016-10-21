Unilorin VC charges wealthy Nigerians to complement FG’s efforts on education

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali, has called for a more effective partnership in infrastructural development between wealthy Nigerians and governments to enhance standard of university education in the country.

Speaking at 32nd convocation ceremony of the institution in Ilorin on Friday, Professor Ambali said that, “education is too important to be left in the hands of the government alone”.

Saturday Tribune gathered that 67 out of 6,069 graduating students of the university made First Class honours, while 1,505 students made second class upper division grade, 3,200 with second class lower division grade, and 1,124 10Third Class division grade while 70 students made Pass grade.

“It is understandable that the Federal Government cannot provide all the needs of the University of Ilorin as a microcosm of its several universities. It is in this respect that I call on good-spirited Nigerians to come and partner with the university and contribute to making life on campus better for our teeming students.

“We want more of such interventions as made by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) through the $2million Engineering Research Center commissioned in July this year, from corporate and individual Nigerians.

“In essence, the university is keenly interested in expanding its facilities and increasing its capacity to cater for several thousands of Nigerian students who knock at our gate for admission each year.

“Such interventions may come in the form of provision of lecture theatres, class-rooms, hostels, blocks of offices, endowments of chairs and research sponsorships and grants to our staff and students,” he said.