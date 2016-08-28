Systemspec harps on investment in ICT

Though worried that nonpayment of the company’s service charge by the Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria is hampering its services, software giant SystemSpecs has urged the federal government to refocus its attention on Information Communication Technology (ICT) for speedy economic growth in view of dwindling oil prices in the international market.

The Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), also wants the Federal Government of Nigeria to tap into the strength of ICT in its quest to stir the economy out of recession.

Speaking at a visit to Systemspecs, the Acting Director-General, NITDA, Dr. Vincent Olatunji said the importance of ICT cannot be overemphasized, stressing that if maximized optimally Nigeria’s current economic downturn would be a thing of the past.

“The Importance of Information Communication Technology cannot be overemphasized especially this trying times confronting the country. With ICT, I believe that the Government would witness a positive turnaround in its revenue base more than Oil, and build human capacity which would contribute to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) than Agriculture,” he said.