Suspects hide human heads in bread

The police in Lagos State have arrested two suspected ritualists with three human heads at Ipaja area of the state.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the arrest to Metro.

The suspects, Jamiu (24) and Yemi (32) (other names withheld), had reportedly carefully tucked the crushed human heads in loaves of bread when they were intercepted by the police.

The two suspects were reportedly arrested by policemen around Church Bus Stop at Ipaja, while taking the human parts to their customers.

A police source told Metro that the suspects must have been taking the human parts to three different people based on the label found on each.

The police source, who pleaded anonymity, said “our men, who acted on a tip-off, stopped the suspects around Church Bus Stop with a bag containing about three loaves of bread at about 8.00 p.m. last Saturday.

“Initially, they protested, asking why the police should search their loaves of bread, but what we found out was astonishing.”

The PPRO, while confirming the arrest, disclosed that the suspects crushed three human heads and tied them separately with different inscriptions on them.

Badmos also said the three human heads were labelled: ‘Danjuma – 20, 000’, ‘Alhaji Yusuf – 70 000’ and ‘A Mumuni – 10 000’.