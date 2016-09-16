Sean Tizzle involved in ‘Hit and Run’

Multi-talented music act, Sean Tizzle, known for his witty lyrics and amazing word play has added another feather to his growing list of achievements. Signed under D’Tunes’ led Difference Entertainment, the talented singer recently scored an international collaboration with prolific Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez.

The music stars have recorded and released a new song entitled ‘Hit and Run’ which was produced by award winning Nigerian hit maker, Dr Frabz. The song is housed on

Sean Tizzle’s forthcoming sophomore album scheduled for release soon. Tory Lanez, who also recently released his debut album titled ‘I Told You’ is currently also enjoying major recognition around the world.

The track was presented by Dj Asap of Dallas K104FM and BET DJ of the year and produced by Dr. Frabz. Production credits also go to J White and Gunwa as well for their fine tuning tactics.

Bio

Morihanfen Oluwaseun Oluwabamidele (born 15 December 1989), popularly known as Sean Tizzle, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He was formally signed to Sound

Sultan’s record label, Naija Ninjas and currently has a record deal with Difference Entertainment. He started working with D’Tunes, a record producer who shot into limelight for producing Iyanya’s critically acclaimed song “Kukere”.

Sean Tizzle was born in 1989 into a family of five. He has three older siblings and one younger sibling. Although he was born in Lekki, Lagos, his family relocated to Ikorodu where he grew up. He is from a Christian home and atended the Command Secondary School, Ibadan, a boarding house. He later studied Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan. He grew up in two major cities, (Lagos and Ibadan) in Nigeria. He started with a group called 3-Way Band. Initially, he was a rap artiste but he changed after his discovering how good his voice was for singing and the inspiration. According to him, he said he hustled his way out like every other upcoming artiste would before he got into the limelight. He once slept in a gate-man’s house just to achieve some thing in his music career. He met his present boss, D’Tunes, in a studio in Ikorodu, Lagos as a friend who is the owner of the record label which brought him to stardom.

Sean Tizzle’s debut single ‘Sho Lee’ was released on February 22, 2013. The music video for “Sho Lee” was shot in lagos and directed by UNLIMITED L.A. under Difference Entertainment.

His debut album, The Journey was released in 2014 with good reviews and airplay. Sean Tizzle remains one of Nigeria’s best vocalists and song writers. He is set to release a second album soon.