Protect community projects, Enugu govt urges residents

October 17, 2016 Community News

Enugu State government has urged residents of the state and other stakeholders to protect development projects in their communities.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi made the plea while flagging off a road project at Ibeagwa Nike in Abakpa Nike area of the state.

Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Human Development and Poverty Reduction, Mr Obinna Mbaeke, said that the project was in fulfilment of his campaign promises.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Patrick Ikpenwa, said the flag off   would remain an epoch-making event.

“This is the first time effort is being made by government to involve the people in the process of project selection, thereby allowing them to choose areas of immediate need.

“Today, 35 new projects including roads, buildings, water and electricity projects are being flagged off simultaneously in all the 17 local government areas of the state by the government.

“Therefore, communities and other stakeholders, where these projects are located, are being called upon not only to own the projects but to follow them up by making sure that government gets value for the money spent on them.

“Also, the resident engineers from Enugu have been posted to all the project sites to monitor and supervise them to ensure global best practices and standard specifications in the construction industry,’’ he said.

