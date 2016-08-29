‘Why PDP warring factions must close ranks in Osun’

Worried by the polarisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, a group identified as PDP Youths Revitalisation Forum (PYRF), has urged warring factions of the party to close ranks in the interest of peace and unity.

It will be recalled that two state executives of the party, led by Hon Soji Adagunodo and Dr Bayo Faforiji had emerged after the party held its congress on April, 2016.

But, the group in letter written to the two factions, a copy of which was obtained by the Nigerian Tribune appealed to both executives to sheath their sword and allow peace and cohesion to return to the party ahead of the 2018 governorship election.

According to the letter, which was endorsed by the coordinator of the group, Comrade Adewumi Abiola, part of the measures to ensure amicable resolution of the crises was the correspondence forwarded to all concerned persons, stalwarts and stakeholders on ways of resolve the contending issues.

The letter reads in parts, “we believe that the PDP is one family and therefore we have decided not to join any of these factions or their leaders in their show of shame.

“We call on the zonal executive committee to make use of the provisions of the PDP constitution as amended in 2012 (Chapter vii, Section 27, Sub-section 2, Article a) which gives the zonal executive committee the power to harmonize, coordinate and review all activities of the party within the zone.

“Our recommendation based on this provision is that the result of the congress should be annulled. Any faction that believes it has the needed number to lead the PDP in Osun State should go back and gather their strength again for an all-inclusive and well monitored congress.

“New ward and local government congresses should be held. Fresh state congress should be conducted which should be monitored by the zonal leaders and private accredited observers”, the letter added.