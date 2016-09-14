PDP accuses Oshiomhole of panic project in Owan

•It’s a regular project —Govt

The Peoples Democratic (PDP), Owan East Local Government Area, Edo State, has accused the state governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of using the postponement of the governorship election in the state from September 10 to 28 to award “panic and fictitious projects in the area.

The party said that Governor Oshiomhole, few days ago, suddenly awarded contract for the renovation of Ihievbe Secondary School to a former commissioner in the state with a mandate to complete the project before September 28.

According to the PDP leader and a former leader of Owan East legislative council, Honourable Adams Afegbai, the school had suffered neglect since the beginning of the current administration about eight years ago, only to discover that a contract was awarded for some projects in the school some days ago.

“Suddenly with the postponement of the election and realising that the people will vote for PDP, the renovation work was awarded. We appreciate the gesture but it is belated, our people will vote for PDP.”

He said the renovation contract was given to a former commissioner from the local government.

Reacting, the state Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, discountenanced claims that the project was a panic measure, adding that the state government has awarded more than 192 projects in the last three months.

“There is nothing like panic measure here. Schools that are supposed to be renovated will be renovated when there is money for it. We cannot fix all the schools in eight years. If PDP’s government had fixed 40 per cent and we fixed 50 per cent, we will be close to 100 per cent now.”