Oyo NURTW boss vows to complement Ajimobi’s peace agenda

Chairman of Oyo State Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Taofeek Oyekunle Oyerinde (Fele), has assured people of the state that he would use his position to complement the peace and transformation agenda of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Alhaji Oyerinde gave the assurance during an interview with newsmen in Ibadan.

According to him, the peace and transformation agenda of the governor, since inception of his administration, worth complementing at all levels.

Alhaji Oyerinde who is also the South-West chairman of the union, which comprises Lagos, Ekiti, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun and Osun states, said his administration had embarked on crisis resolution measures in the union since he came on board as chairman.

Speaking on kidnapping menace by some Micra drivers, the NURTW boss said he had tackled the problem headlong, adding that those behind the criminal act were not from the state.

He assured that his administration would continue to ensure discipline and sanity in the union.

Oyerinde who called on the people of the state to cooperate with the administration of Governor Ajimobi said his peace and transformation agenda in the union across the state has earned him peace Ambassador from London.