Oyo Assembly members raise eyebrows over LCDA creation

Debate over a bill to approve the creation of 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Oyo State commenced, on Tuesday, with some members of the state House of Assembly expressing dissatisfaction at the allocation of LCDAs to their zones.

Deliberating on the bill for the further amendment of the local government law 2002, members also raised concerns about funding of the new LCDAs and harmonisation of boundaries.

The 2002 gazette, up for review, had recommended the creation of 14 LCDAs in Ibadan zone, eight in Oke- Ogun area, seven in Ogbomoso, four in Oyo and two in Ibarapa zone.

Honourable Ganiyu Oseni, Irepo/Olorunsogo constituency, decried “injustice” in the distribution of LCDAs to zones.

Especially, he stated that the allocation of 14 LCDAs to Ibadan zone coupled with existing 11 local governments was unfair when compared to the number allocated to other zones in the state.

Similarly, Muideen Olagunju, Oyo East/Oyo West Constituency, in an interaction with the Nigerian Tribune, expressed dissatisfaction of Oyo zone about the allocation of four LCDAs to the zone compared to seven approved for Ogbomoso zone.

Making reference to the 1991 census figures and landmass consideration as basis for allocation of LCDAs, Olagunju said the allocation of four LCDAs to Oyo zone was inadequate compared to that of Ogbomoso zone.

He, therefore, noted the need for attention of the relevant House Committees and the state government to the dissatisfaction of persons yearning for more LCDAs allocation to their zones.

Honourable Fatai Adesina, Ibadan South East 1 constituency and Honourable Gbenga Oyekola, Atiba constituency, sounded their concerns about the funding of the new LCDAs.

Contributing, Honourable Wahab Muideen, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju constituency, pointed out the need for harmonisation of boundaries of the LCDAs.

Arguing that the state boasted of large landmass, Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Micheal Adeyemo, said that the creation of LCDAs was long overdue.

Adeyemo, like Honourable Olusegun Olaleye of Ibadan North II constituency, maintained that the creation of LCDAs would bring more development to localities in the state.