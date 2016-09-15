logo

Nigerians need sensitisation on Lassa fever

September 15, 2016

IT is surprising that Commissioners for Health across the country have not mandated health officials to start promoting awareness on the Lassa fever epidemic currently breaking out in some states of the federation.

It seems a lot of people don’t really know how dangerous this Lassa fever is, and from information gathered, it is spread by rats.

This is, therefore, why the public needs to be sensitised, as we live with rats in our homes, offices, shops, among others, and they can have contact with some of our food items.

I hope the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Folorunsho Adewole, can summon a meeting of health commissioners in the country, thereby mandating them to start disseminating the Lassa fever message to their people, particularly those at the grassroot level.

 

  • Feyi Akeeb Kareem,

08052212361

