My big abdomen

October 29, 2016 Dr. Wale Okediran Ask the Doctor

I am a 31-year-old lady. My problem is that my stomach is big. Please, is there anything you can prescribe that won’t adversely affect me as I am not yet married and currently have no child.

Elizabeth (by SMS)

 

An enlarged abdomen can be caused by many factors ranging from excessive weight gain to fibroids among other causes. For this reason, it will be necessary to first investigate the cause of your big abdomen before arriving at a diagnosis and treatment. Some of these investigations which should be ordered by your doctor include some blood tests and ultrasound. If the cause of your large abdomen is found to be excessive weight gain, you will need to be placed on a diet and exercise regime for you to lose some weight. If due to a big fibroid, surgery which will not adversely affect you will be undertaken.

