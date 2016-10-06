Man charged with N2.5m visa fraud

Taiwo Oyerinde accused of defrauding another of N2.5 million under false pretences on Thursday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused, of no fixed address, is facing a three-count charge of obtaining under false pretext, stealing and conspiracy.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the accused duped one Shittu Oluwabiyi sometimes in the month of July at No. 17, Rasheed Oyekan St., Ketu.

Adebayo said that the accused collected a total of N2.5 million from the complainant under the pretence of helping him to procure a visa and a US international passport.

He said the accused kept giving the complainant various excuses for not procuring the visa till he was apprehended.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 312, 419 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 312 prescribes 15 years imprisonment for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajibade, granted the accused N500,000 bail with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case to Nov. 2 for mention.