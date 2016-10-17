Kalu challenges transfer of case to Lagos

A former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzo Kalu, has challenged the transfer of a suit No: FHC/ABJ/CR/56/07 filed against him and two others by the Federal Government.

Kalu, in a letter through his counsel, Amobi Nzelu, dated October 15, and addressed to the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, noted that the commission, without his knowledge or his counsel, requested for the transfer of the case to Lagos.

The copies of the letter were sent to the Attorney General of the Federation and Chief Judge, Federal High Court.

“There is no justification legally, morally or otherwise for the said transfer if not to secure conviction at all cost and put him into avoidable expenses of moving his defence team to Lagos whenever the case comes up.

“It is also worthy to note that before the said transfer, politicians in Abia State and its environs had predicted at various fora that this matter will be transferred to Lagos where conviction will be secured at all cost,” the former governor stated.

He further noted that the case had resumed before the Justice Anuli Chikere of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, where plea had been taken at the last adjourned date and definite hearing fixed for December 6, 7 and 8.

The letter read in part, “Our clients alongside others were arraigned before a Federal High Court, Abuja in 2007. Following rulings which did not go down well with our client, he appealed alongside others up to the Supreme Court via Court of Appeal. The matter was remitted back to the Federal High Court in 2016 by the Supreme Court for trial. The matter was assigned by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to Justice Anuli Chikere. At the last adjourned date, plea was taken and matter adjourned to the 6, 7 and 8 of December 2016 of definite hearing.”