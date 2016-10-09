Jimmy Jatt reunites with Terry G at Jimmy’s Jump Off

The Lagos Mainland edition of DJ Jimmy Jatt’s concert tagged Jimmy’s Jump Off has left a mammoth crowd of lovers with unforgettable memories.

It attracted the biggest disc jockeys in the country as they took turns on the wheels of steel to give guests an exhilarating experience.

The open-air venue at the car park of Ikeja City Mall was transformed into a carnival ground while the crowd danced to music from top Nigerian artistes who came all out to support the veteran disc jockey.

A major highlight of the night was when DJ Jimmy Jatt joined Terry G on stage during his performance of his popular songs. It was the first time that the two entertainers would be performing together on stage after the veteran DJ publicly punished the singer for allegedly slapping a disc jockey.

DJ Xclusive set the tempo for the night with the performance of his favourite songs such as Pangolo, Shawarma and Ibebe.