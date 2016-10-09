_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/jimmy-jatt-reunites-terry-g-jimmys-jump-off/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2015-polls-not-perfect-better-past-exercises-jega/jega-new4-350/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30530/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Jimmy Jatt reunites with Terry G at Jimmy’s Jump Off

October 9, 2016 Seyi Sokoya Razzmatazz

The Lagos Mainland edition of DJ Jimmy Jatt’s concert tagged Jimmy’s Jump Off has left a mammoth crowd of lovers with unforgettable memories.

It attracted the biggest disc jockeys in the country as they took turns on the wheels of steel to give  guests an exhilarating experience.

The open-air venue at the car park of Ikeja City Mall was transformed into a carnival ground while the crowd danced to music from top Nigerian artistes who came all out to support the veteran disc jockey.

A major highlight of the night was when DJ Jimmy Jatt joined Terry G on stage during his performance of his popular songs. It was the first time that the two entertainers would be performing together on stage after the veteran DJ publicly punished the singer for allegedly slapping a disc jockey.

DJ Xclusive set the tempo for the night with the performance of his favourite songs such as Pangolo, Shawarma and Ibebe.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online