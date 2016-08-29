Why we introduced ‘Why Add More’ campaign —Amstel Malta

Nigerian Breweries Plc has described the newly-introduced campaign, ‘Why Add More,’ for its malt drink, the Amstel Malta, as a way of reinforcing the brand’s positioning as the premium malt drink, with an original formulation that contains less sugar and is enriched with essential vitamins and minerals.

The new campaign, according to the company’s Corporate Affairs Adviser, Mr Kufre Ekanem, is designed to emphasise the fact that in spite of the low sugar essence of the malt brand, it contains vital nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals that enhance the growth of the human system.

He explained that the Amstel Malta brand is positioned to meet the needs of the increasingly health -conscious Nigerians, who despite their desire to consume minimal sugar, would still want to avail themselves of other essential minerals.

Kufre argued that the new campaign, which is in response to the yearnings of the brand’s teeming consumers, uses metaphor and humour to drive home its ‘Why Add More’ message.

He stressed that contrary to insinuations in some quarters about a drop in the brand’s market share, the malt brand, had over the years been experiencing growth, since it readily meets the needs of consumers, who are becoming increasingly health-conscious, especially in the area of their sugar intake, and are therefore looking in the direction of such low sugar malt brand.

The campaign, which is currently storming the airwaves and billboards across the country, leverages relatable metaphors and humor to portray the idea that adding more unnecessarily, could spoil the balance.