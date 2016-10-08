I am a 25-year-old student in one of the country’s institutions of higher learning. My problem is that I sleep too much. Even after sleeping well at night, I still fall asleep several times during the day. This has adversely affected my studies. I will need your help with any drug that can help solve my problem.

Habeeb (by SMS)

Sleeping too much (narcolepsy) is a chronic neurological disorder affecting the part of the brain that regulates sleep.

Those suffering from narcolepsy can experience excessive daytime sleepiness and sudden loss of muscle control, often triggered by strong emotions. As a result, a person may fall asleep while working, cooking, or even driving. Although no cure yet exists for narcolepsy, a combination of treatments can help control your narcolepsy symptoms and enable you to enjoy many normal activities.

Taking a few brief, scheduled naps during the daytime (10-15 minutes each), getting a good night’s sleep during the same hours each night, avoidance of caffeine and alcoholic drinks as well as regular exercises such as long walks may help you stay awake during the day and stimulate a good night’s sleep.