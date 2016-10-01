I don’t want to continue using glasses

I am a 24-year-old student in one of the country’s higher institutions. I have been using a pair of glasses for the past five years. I am now tired of using the glasses and want to know what else I can do especially something that is not too expensive.

Bassey (by SMS)

Apart from wearing glasses, there are various other ways of treating eye problems. One other way is through eye surgery during which the eye muscles which have gone lax will be tightened up so that they can effect a good eyesight. The other way is for you to wear contact lens which are small plastic transparent tiny objects that can fit into the top of a finger and inserted into the eyes.