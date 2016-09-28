_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/breaking-former-israeli-prime-minister-shimon-peres-dies/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27349","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/sporting-tribune/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

Group urges attitudinal change towards environment to avert disease outbreak

September 28, 2016 / : Chukwuma Okparaocha - Lagos

A group, the Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), Lagos State Chapter, has urged residents to have a positive attitude to the environment in order to prevent health and environmental hazards.

The state coordinator of the group, Mr Waheed Odunuga, gave the advice during the second edition of the group’s Monthly Community Service Initiative (MCSI) in Surulere area of the state.

Odunuga said, “We are the by-product of our environment, we need the environment to live and live healthy. Negative attitude to the environment has caused us so many havocs.

“Many families and communities have paid severely for the negative disposition to the environment and our state is not exempted.

“In the light of the recent flood hazards and outbreak of diseases, our group consider it advisable to all residents to be more cautious of the environment for the benefit of all,” he said.

The ideological group set primarily to continue to canvass support for and promote  the values of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, said further that its commitment to a cleaner environment made the group to recently mobilise its members and equipment to Surulere area to clean and clear blocked drainages.

Odunuga, however, urged government to engage various civil societies and non-governmental agencies to ensure protection of the environment by the people at the grassroots.

