Group commends FG’s exploits in taming terrorists

The Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO) has commended the Federal Government (FG) and the Nigerian Armed Forces for their exploits and success at taming the activities of terrorists in the country.

The group gave the commendation in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Mr Adekunle Aderibigbe, as part of efforts aimed at commemorating the 15th anniversary of September 11, 2001 terrorists’ attacks on the United States of America.

It will be recalled that the deadliest attacks by the Islamic extremists left many people of different nationalities dead.

“The Buhari Youth Organisation joined various institutions in the remembrance of the affected ones who lost their loved ones to the terrorists’ attacks in the United States of America.

“But we also want to commend the Nigerian government for curbing the excesses of terrorists in the North-Eastern part of the country,” the group said.

“The efforts of our military and supports from concerned foreign institutions in the region and internally displaced persons has earned the nation good reputation,” it further said.

The statement, however, said more was still required to be done in the fight against terrorism in the country, as well as rehabilitating people in the affected areas and their environment.

It urged the relevant authorities to put necessary measures in place to prevent terrorists’ attacks rather than proffer solutions after attacks.

“In order to guide against similar occurrence in the future, BYO is calling out to the government and related institutions to step up on Database Management and intelligence.

“This could be used to monitor trends, behaviours and activities in order to forecast likelihood of terrorism or related crimes in the nearest future,” it added.