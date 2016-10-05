Group advises FG on criticisms

A pressure group in Plateau State, Compass, has advised the Federal Government not to ignore the constructive criticisms of well-meaning Nigerians on its policies and programmes.

The national chairman of the group, Dr Daniel Kokang, said the advice was based on the open letter of a former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa to President Muhammadu Buhari, concerning some national issues.

He said it was an indication that some people within the corridors of power often made it difficult for well-meaning individuals, who wished to offer useful suggestions on national issues, to reach the president.

Kokang, who said his group was in support of the open letter in which the former governor urged the government to consider inclusive governance, said the approach would promote unity and reduce tension in the country.

He said: “Bafarawa’s placing advertorials in international, national and local publications to get Mr President’s attention is an indication of his personality as a patriot. His efforts need applause and commendations, especially in a situation where most leaders are mute even when the nation is in recession.”

Kokang was concerned that the country was yet to occupy its rightful place in the comity of nations 56 years after independence, stating that his group planned to organise workshops, conferences, seminars and symposia to discuss how countries like Brazil, India, Singapore, Honkong, Dubai (UAE) and others were able to move from grass to grace.

However, Kokang commended the government for discarding the idea of sale of national assets, as there was known nation that sold its properties to get out of recession.

“The idea will be counter-productive; it will bring further hardship. Those muting the idea simply want to purchase national assets through the back door,” he alleged.