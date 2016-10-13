_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/epetimehin-deliver-inaugural-lecture-micro-insurance/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/epetimehin-deliver-inaugural-lecture-micro-insurance/festus-epetimehin/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Epetimehin to deliver inaugural lecture on micro-insurance

October 13, 2016 Business News

The first Professor of Insurance and Risk Management in Nigeria, Professor Festus Epetimehin, will today deliver the 6th Joseph Ayo Babalola University’s inaugural lecture.

The event which is slated for Oba Oladele Olashore Auditorium within the campus will start at 2.00pm.

Professor Epetimehin, the Dean College of Management Sciences at the university who is also a former Managing Director of Worldwide Insurance Company Limited, will be speaking on the topic; Small But Big: Micro Insurance and the Reduction of Social Risk of Poverty.

According to him, “Micro-insurance is considered as one of the most effective means of reducing the vulnerability of the poor from the impacts of disease, theft, violence, disability, fire and other hazards. Insurance protects against unexpected losses by pooling the resources of the many to compensate for the losses of the few, the more uncertain the event the more insurance becomes the most economical form of protection.”

He added that micro-insurance alleviates poverty by reducing the impact of hazard in rural areas. “It protects clients from risk, reduces micro-finance institution (MFI) loan default, earns additional income for the MFIs, and enhancing outreach and scalability. It is thus a useful complement to, rather than a substitute for, savings and credit in protecting the poor against risk and allows them to retain and develop financial, social and human capital in the long term,” he said.

 

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online