EFCC arraigns man for allegedly running illegal polytechnic in Ekiti

October 11, 2016 Sam Nwaoko - Ado Ekiti Latest News

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Mr Johnson Babatola for allegedly operating an illegal polytechnic in Ilogbo-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Babatola was arraigned before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, on Monday, on a seven-count charge bordering on advance fee fraud and operation of illegal polytechnic.

The EFCC said the accused “was arrested following a petition from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Kaduna, alleging that he was operating an illegal polytechnic named Teedek Polytechnic at Ilogbo, Ekiti State and extorting gullible students who are not aware of the status of the institution.”

However, he pleaded not guilty to the offence when the charges were read to him.

Counsel for Babatola, Cletus Nachata, made an oral application for bail to the court, following the plea which the prosecution counsel, Sanusi Musa Galadanchi, opposed, asking rather for a trial date.

Justice Taiwo granted the accused bail in the sum of N2million with two sureties in like sum.

