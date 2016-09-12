logo

Development, security of Rivers West lies with APC —Amaechi

September 12, 2016 / : Dapo Falade

MINISTER of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the only political party with developmental and security plan for the people of Bonny and Rivers West senatorial zone in Rivers State.

He made made the declaration while speaking at the APC special rally, held on Saturday, at the Industrial Unit Field, Bonny, as part of the campaing for the rescheduled legislative rerun in the state.

The former Rivers State governor was represented at the rally by the APC deputy governorship candiate in the 2015 elections, Honourable Asita Honourable.

“Again, we are here to tell you that it is the APC that can provide good things of life for the people of Rivers West especially the Bonny-Bomu Road, Ring Road, pipe-borne water, just to mention a few.

“When the Federal Government is willing to help us and we elect opposition members, would the Federal Government be able to help us freely?” he asked rhetorically.

He assured that the APC-led government at the centre would bring about genuine and effective security for the people of Bonny and the entire Rivers West communities.

“We want security; do you want Governor Nyesom Wike’s security or that of the Federal Government? There are many undecided voters now take the message to them.

“We have tried the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for 16 years and we were not better off, let’s try the APC,” Asita added.

Also speaking, the Rivers South-East senatorial candidate, Senator Magnus Abe, said there was unity of purpose in the forthcoming rerun.

 

