Berger B/Stop expansion project: Ambode gives December deadline for delivery

As Lagos completes 4th Lay-by in Oworonsoki

Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has ordered contractors working on the faceted expansion projects at the ever-busy Berger Bus Stop to work day and night on the projects to ensure completion by December 2016.

Governor Ambode gave the directive at the weekend, while carrying out an extensive inspection of ongoing projects across the state, saying the directive became imperative in view of the strategic importance of the axis, being the major gateway to the state.

The expansion projects at Berger include the construction of about 700 meters slip road through which traffic outward Lagos-Ibadan Expressway can connect Omole Phase Two, Magodo Phase One and Olowoora.

The road, which was designed with drainage channels, side walks and street lights, is about six meters wide and can conveniently accommodate two vehicles at a time.

Apart from the pedestrian bridge which has been completed, there are also expanded lay-bys and reservation areas at both sides of the bus stop to facilitate easy pulling off of commercial and private vehicles from the main expressway, while massive road improvement, construction of lay-by and reservation projects are equally ongoing under the bridge.

Governor Ambode, accompanied by top officials of the state government, also ordered the construction of iron barricade under the newly-completed pedestrian bridge to compel usage so as to achieve its main purpose of saving lives and facilitating free flow of traffic.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Ganiyu Johnson, while briefing the governor on the work done so far on the Berger projects, said the projects, upon completion, would not only give Berger a new befitting look, but also ensure permanent removal of gridlock hitherto associated with the area.

“The idea is that we should have a reservation area for our commercial buses and also a reservation area on top. In the phase one of it, we have on both sides about 200 meters of reservation area.

“For instance, vehicles coming from upland and wanting to discharge passengers have been accommodated as we have cleared the road further down and we have about three to four base underneath the bridge.

“We have also improved Wakati Adura, Ijaye Road and Isheri Road in such a way that there will not be any traffic gridlock anymore by the time we complete this project and there will be free flow of traffic around the whole place.

“We are also moving the Roundabout at PWC forward a little bit to Wakati Adura area and channelise the place just to improve traffic flow,” Johnson said.

Governor Ambode also inspected the newly-completed lay-by at Car Wash Bus Stop in Oworonsoki, which made it a total of four modern lay-bys constructed in Oworonsoki axis by his administration.

Besides, he inspected the ongoing construction of 1.65 kilometre slip road from Olopomeji in Oworonsoki to Ifako with under pass through which vehicles can make U-turn back to either Lagos Island or Oshodi through Gbagada, among other places.