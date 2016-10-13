APC not worried about Fayose’s acclaimed popularity —Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Dr. Adebayo Orire, has dismissed the acclaimed popularity of Governor Ayodele Fayose in the state, saying APC would return to power in the state in 2018.

Dr Orire, who addressed newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state was losing its popularity and had played into the hands of the APC, which he claimed was ready to take over power.

According to him, the prospects of the APC in the state is “bright, and we are in a good stead to win election when the time comes.”

He added that all that the APC needed to do was to put its house in order and unite to be able to wrest power from the PDP.

Ori’re said: “We don’t have opposition because of the current condition of the PDP in the country. With Fayose, I believe we are in a good stead to defeat his party and win the coming election in the state, however, we have ourselves to work on because of the internal issues in our party in the state.

“Fayose’s popularity is a non-issue because the civil servants are unhappy; teachers are disgruntled while the artisans have been abandoned. This development has given us the edge and we are ready to take advantage of the satiation.”

The medical doctor, who is eyeing the governorship ticket of the APC in the coming political dispensation, maintained that he remained the best for the state, saying his experience, his investments in Ekiti as well as his knowledge of the problems bedeviling the people of the state, stood him out.

“I am the best for Ekiti. I say this because I know the issues. I studied here, I live here in Ekiti; I have my investments here, and I have remained steadfast in my political leaning as a progressive since the days of Action Congress of Democrats (ACD),” he stated.