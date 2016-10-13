_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/epetimehin-deliver-inaugural-lecture-micro-insurance/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/epetimehin-deliver-inaugural-lecture-micro-insurance/festus-epetimehin/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

APC not worried about Fayose’s acclaimed popularity —Chieftain

October 13, 2016 Sam Nwaoko-Ado Ekiti Latest News

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Dr. Adebayo Orire, has dismissed the acclaimed popularity of Governor Ayodele Fayose in the state, saying APC would return to power in the state in 2018.

Dr Orire, who addressed newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state was losing its popularity and had played into the hands of the APC, which he claimed was ready to take over power.

According to him, the prospects of the APC in the state is “bright, and we are in a good stead to win election when the time comes.”

He added that all that the APC needed to do was to put its house in order and unite to be able to wrest power from the PDP.

Ori’re said: “We don’t have opposition because of the current condition of the PDP in the country. With Fayose, I believe we are in a good stead to defeat his party and win the coming election in the state, however, we have ourselves to work on because of the internal issues in our party in the state.

“Fayose’s popularity is a non-issue because the civil servants are unhappy; teachers are disgruntled while the artisans have been abandoned. This development has given us the edge and we are ready to take advantage of the satiation.”

The medical doctor, who is eyeing the governorship ticket of the APC in the coming political dispensation, maintained that he remained the best for the state, saying his experience, his investments in Ekiti as well as his knowledge of the problems bedeviling the people of the state, stood him out.

“I am the best for Ekiti. I say this because I know the issues. I studied here, I live here in Ekiti; I have my investments here, and I have remained steadfast in my political leaning as a progressive since the days of Action Congress of Democrats (ACD),” he stated.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online