Annular eclipse occurs today •As experts warn against watching with naked eyes

An educationist, Mr Olajide Olunoiki, on Wednesday, warned Lagos residents to avoid watching the annular eclipse of the sun with naked eyes, on Thursday.

Olunoiki, a Director in the Lagos State Ministry of Education, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that sighting the eclipse was injurious to naked eyes.

He said solar eclipse glasses should be worn to observe the image.

NAN reported that solar eclipses occur when the moon comes between the earth and the sun, lining up with the sun as seen by spectators on Earth.

In a total solar eclipse, the moon lines up perfectly with the sun and blocks out all light. But in an annular eclipse, the moon does not completely cover the sun.

He said parents must ensure children are kept indoors from sighting the eclipse with naked eyes.

“Eclipse is injurious to naked eyes, we strongly advise that parents should keep their children and wards from observing the eclipse without solar eye filters.

“This is because children are very curious and it is advisable to get them the eye filters before the eclipse or keep them away during the eclipse time.

“There is no cure to injured eyes and it is sinister,’’ he said.

“If you don’t want to go out, stay in-doors tomorrow.

“The working class should also avoid looking at the eclipse without the solar glasses for those who can afford it,’’ he said.

Olunoiki said the level of obscurity in Lagos will be 65.8 per cent with Abuja and Brass having the highest obscurity at 76 per cent.

“Akwa Ibom will experience 74.5 per cent obscurity; it varies from state to state.

“Obscurity is the level of darkness that will occur during the eclipse and we appeal that children should be guided.

“I don’t advise putting water in a bowl to observe the eclipse.

“According to data, it will be close to three hours of image movement.

“The solar eclipse glasses are said to filter the rays from the sun and the annular solar eclipse is expected to last between 7:14 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.,’’ Olunoiki said.

Meanwhile, a geophysicist, Professor Deborah Ajakaiye, has said the eclipse expected by scientists on Thursday, should not be associated with displeasure of gods or bad omen.

Ajakaiye, a retired professor at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that eclipse is a common occurrence.

NAN reported that an Annular Solar Eclipse had been predicted on September 1.

The eclipse, scientists said, would be visible from Madagascar and locations in Central Africa.

For viewers in Africa, the eclipse will be a partial solar eclipse and will start from 7:14 a.m. to 9:52 a.m.

“An eclipse does not portray anything negative nor does it have anything to do with someone’s destiny as some religions tend to believe.

“Throughout history, there has not been a situation like an epidemic or people getting sick because of an eclipse to which science can attest.

“The planets exacting forces on each other, leading to gravitational pull does not portray anything negative as speculated by some people,’’ she said.

Ajakaiye said an eclipse takes place when one heavenly body like the moon or a planet moves into the shadow of another heavenly body.