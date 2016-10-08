_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/i-want-stop-smoking/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=30262","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/29731/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Activities commence on Oba of Benin’s coronation

October 8, 2016 Banji Aluko - Benin City Latest News

THE Benin Crown Prince, Eheneden Erediauwa will today kick-start activities marking his coronation as the next Oba of Benin as he departs his palace at Eguae-Edaiken in Uselu for Benin.

At a media briefing in Benin on Friday, head of the coronation committee, Enogie (Duke) of Evbobanosa, HRH (Prof) Gregory Akenzua,  said the crown prince will leave Uselu in a foot procession and will be escorted by Uselu Chiefs and well wishers.

According to the coronation programme as announced on Friday, the crown prince will stop at the sacred palm tree, “Udin Amamieson-Aimiuwa,” in continuation of the journey to Benin after a brief ceremony by the tree.

Professor Akenzua disclosed that the Edaiken of Uselu will proceed to Iya-akpan, where Uselu Chiefs will hand him over to Oredo chiefs before trekking to Eko-Ohae, where he will stay for three days and perform private ceremonies.

The coronation committee chairman further disclosed that the crown prince would leave Eko-Ohae for Usama Palace on October 18,  to Use village for the ceremony of choosing a name and later return to Usama Palace.

He stated that on October 20, the Edaiken N’ Uselu would leave Usama Palace for Benin through Isekhere for Urho-Okpota for the coronation ceremonies, just as he is expected to attend a thanksgiving worship at Holy Aruosa Cathedral.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online