Activities commence on Oba of Benin’s coronation

THE Benin Crown Prince, Eheneden Erediauwa will today kick-start activities marking his coronation as the next Oba of Benin as he departs his palace at Eguae-Edaiken in Uselu for Benin.

At a media briefing in Benin on Friday, head of the coronation committee, Enogie (Duke) of Evbobanosa, HRH (Prof) Gregory Akenzua, said the crown prince will leave Uselu in a foot procession and will be escorted by Uselu Chiefs and well wishers.

According to the coronation programme as announced on Friday, the crown prince will stop at the sacred palm tree, “Udin Amamieson-Aimiuwa,” in continuation of the journey to Benin after a brief ceremony by the tree.

Professor Akenzua disclosed that the Edaiken of Uselu will proceed to Iya-akpan, where Uselu Chiefs will hand him over to Oredo chiefs before trekking to Eko-Ohae, where he will stay for three days and perform private ceremonies.

The coronation committee chairman further disclosed that the crown prince would leave Eko-Ohae for Usama Palace on October 18, to Use village for the ceremony of choosing a name and later return to Usama Palace.

He stated that on October 20, the Edaiken N’ Uselu would leave Usama Palace for Benin through Isekhere for Urho-Okpota for the coronation ceremonies, just as he is expected to attend a thanksgiving worship at Holy Aruosa Cathedral.