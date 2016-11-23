376 SUBEB contractors abscond after mobilisation fees

THREE hundred and seventy six contractors handling contracts at Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) have absconded after getting mobilisation fees.

It was gathered that the contractors were mobilised with 15 per cent fees since June 28, 2016, but have refused to move to site.

Executive chairman, SUBEB, Dr Philip Tarchin, who confirmed this to our correspondent during an interaction yesterday said, “out of 710 contractors mobilised to work with payment of 15 per cent mobilisation fees, only 334 of them moved to work.”

Tarchin explained that the board had given the defaulters time frame to move to site or be dragged to anti graft agency and at the same time have their contracts revoked.

While stating that his board would not condone any act of corruption but uphold core values as exemplified in the present administration, the SUBEB boss vowed that he would not spare anyone no matter his political affiliations.

“Our schools were in dilapidated form when this administration came to office and with the strong desire to turn things around for the benefit of our people, contracts were given to renovate schools and build new schools, unfortunately, out of 710 mobilised to work only 334 moved to site.

“It is absolutely misnomer for someone, after taken 15 per cent mobilisation fees and refused to move to site, it is not a political project but a service delivery to the people of the state, I will not hesitate to drag defaulters to anti graft agency, terminate the contracts and re-award them.”

When asked whether he had political will to slam the defaulters considering their political profiles, Tarchin said, “our governor has been a crusader in the fight against corruption, so in this board we are queue into the fight, I don’t mind whether the defaulters have political godfather, we will not spare anyone who tend to rubbish the good work we are doing.”

While expressing satisfaction on the work done by the faithful contractors, Tarchin said that the board would continue to encourage and patronise qualified and faithful contractors who expend their resources judiciously in line with contract specifications.