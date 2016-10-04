10 strategies to prevent prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer for men (excluding skin cancer), but the good news is that there are things you can do to stop it from happening to you.

Eat your G-BOMBS. G-BOMBS (greens, beans, onions, mushrooms, berries and seeds) have powerful anti-cancer effects. Cruciferous vegetables (greens like broccoli, kale, bok choy, arugula, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, plus cauliflower, radish and more) contain phytochemicals that stimulate the body to detoxify carcinogens, and higher cruciferous vegetable intake is associated with lower prostate cancer risk. Men who consume three or more half-cup servings of cruciferous vegetables per week are 41 percent less likely to develop prostate cancer. Reduce consumption of meat, eggs and dairy. It is widely recognized that a high consumption of animal protein has been linked to a greater risk of prostate cancer. Greater consumption of meat, poultry and fish is associated with higher blood level of IGF-1 (insulin-like growth factor-1), which is positively correlated with an increased risk of prostate cancer. There is substantial evidence indicating that men who avoid dairy products are at a lower risk for prostate cancer. One study that spanned 41 countries reported a strong correlation between per capita milk consumption and prostate cancer deaths. For prostate health, avoid or limit animal products to two or fewer servings per week. Plant protein, however is protective—legumes and minimally processed soy products, are associated with decreased risk of prostate cancer.

Eat lots of tomatoes, especially cooked. A review of several studies revealed that those who consumed the most tomato-based foods reduced their total risk of prostate cancer by 35 percent and their risk of advanced prostate cancer by 50 percent. Lycopene, which is abundant especially in cooked tomatoes, is believed to be primarily responsible for this benefit. The lycopene in cooked tomatoes is more bioavailable than in raw tomatoes. Tomatoes are extremely nutrient-dense, containing a variety of other protective phytochemicals, such as flavonoids and antioxidant vitamins.

Eat plenty of yellow and orange vegetables. In studies, the greater the consumption of carotenoid-rich yellow and orange vegetables, including carrots, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, winter squash and corn, the lower the number of people with prostate cancer.

Confirm adequate vitamin D levels with a blood test. Insufficient vitamin D levels are associated with an increased risk of several cancers, including prostate cancer. The safest way to obtain vitamin D is through supplements. Aim for a vitamin D blood level (25(OH)D) between 30 and 45 ng/ml.

Do not rely on PSA screening as a method of “early detection” to prevent prostate cancer. About 70 per cent of men with elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) do not actually have cancer. Many scientists think that PSA screening does not reduce prostate cancer-related deaths.

Avoid supplemental folic acid. Folic acid is the synthetic form of folate (one of the B vitamins), and is included in most multivitamins. Similar to breast cancer, folic acid supplementation has been associated with increased risk of prostate cancer, whereas food folate is associated with decreased risk. Get natural folate from green vegetables and beans instead of synthetic folic acid from supplements.

Avoid fried foods. Potential dietary carcinogens form in foods when high heat cooking methods, such as frying or grilling, are used. Heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) are formed in meats, aldehydes are produced in oils and acrylamide is formed in starchy foods and coatings. One study evaluated frequent (once a week or more) consumption of certain fried foods in relation to prostate cancer risk; French fries, fried chicken, fried fish and doughnuts were associated with increased risk.

Exercise at least 3 hours a week. Exercise, particularly endurance-type exercise such as walking, running, cycling and swimming, are effective forms of disease protection.

Supplement with a conservative amount of zinc. Zinc has been shown in scientific studies to suppress tumor growth and induce prostate cancer cell death. There is evidence that adequate levels of zinc are protective, while deficiency and excess may promote prostate cancer.

