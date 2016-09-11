10 narrowly escape death as bus somersaults on Third Mainland bridge

What could have been a huge Sallah tragedy was averted in Lagos, on Sunday, as 10 people narrowly escaped death as the commercial bus they were travelling in somersaulted and landed on another car on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The bus, with registration number, FST-668XR, was said to be on top speed when it ran into a car leaving 10 passengers serevely injured.

The bus was going on the mainland bridge inwards Iyana Oworo when it collided with a BMW car with registration number, KRD-294CN.

Although there was no loss of life, some injured victims were treated at the scene while others were rushed to the trauma centre by LASAMBUS.

According to the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA), Mr Michael Akindele, the agency responded promptly after it received an alert via an emergency number intimating it of an accident on the third mainland bridge.

The Agency’s Emergency Response Team, LASAMBUS, LASTMA, Police and the State Fire Service, he added, were able to promptly clear off the vehicles to allow for vehicular movement.

The LASEMA boss, however, advised motorists to avoid over speeding, especially during this festive period.