Zulum launches task force to curb drug abuse, other social vices

Borno State Governor, Prof Umara Zulum, has inaugurated a high-powered Committee to combat the rising cases of social vices in Maiduguri, the capital city of the state.

The Committee, according to the governor, will address issues such as drug abuse, youth restiveness and all other forms of acts that lead to violence.

While inaugurating the Committee at the Government House, the Governor emphasised the urgency of the situation, citing alarming instances that indicate a significant increase in criminal activities linked to social instability.

According to him, “The increasing cases of criminality in the state, such as thuggery, theft, and armed robbery, among others, are a matter of great concern to the public, not only in Maiduguri Metropolis but also in Borno State in general.”

Zulum added that, “Prostitution and gangsterism are increasing daily; It is sad to note that a few days ago some were even killed behind the UMTH; in fact, it has now become the order of the day. Many places in Maiduguri are littered with hoodlums.”

“In addition to this, political thuggery must be curtailed; it constitutes a lot of public disturbances. Enough now, we must take decisive action,” the Governor also stated.

The Governor, however, cautioned that if allowed to continue, criminal activities can lead to insurgency, further deteriorating the fragile security situation in Borno State.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee members, the Chairman, Barrister Hauwa Abubakar, who is the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, expressed gratitude to the Governor for the move.

While assuring that they would work up to expectations, the Chairperson solicited for support and cooperation from all the relevant stakeholders who will be costed from time to time.

The Committee, which comprises of Community leaders and law enforcement officials, including Military and Police, is expected to conduct extensive outreach programmes aimed at educating the public about the dangers of social vices and prosecuting those found wanting according to the law.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE