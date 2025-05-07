Ibadan NBA seeks publication of chief registrar’s pay slips over alleged salary deductions

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ibadan branch has demanded the publication of the pay slips of the Chief Registrar of the Oyo State Judiciary, Mrs Ogunrin, and other officers from January to April 2025.

This move aims to clarify allegations of deductions from the salaries of Magistrates and Presidents of Grade A Customary Courts in the state.

The NBA expressed concerns over the alleged deductions and emphasised its commitment to upholding practices that promote judicial independence. The association’s leadership stated that it will continue to expose malfeasance, regardless of the perpetrator’s status.

The NBA’s demand for transparency in the handling of judicial officers’ welfare is aimed at laying the controversy to rest.

The association wants to verify whether the alleged deductions actually occurred and ensure that the rights of judicial officers are protected.

The statement read, “The NBA leadership intends to sustain the relentless onslaught on all acts of injustice, under whatever guise or claim in the polity, especially in Oyo, where our members undertake their professional endeavours.

“We are inheritors of an enviable heritage in this regard.

“We are determined to continue to expose all forms of malfeasance, regardless of status or calling of perpetrators.”