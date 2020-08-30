Zamfara to introduce death sentence on reckless drivers 

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has said he would not hesitate to introduce death sentence on reckless drivers in the state.

The governor revealed this when he led a delegation comprising of the state executive council and the management of BUA Group to condole the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello over the unfortunate accident that claimed 15 people.

He said he would not hesitate to introduce death sentence on reckless drivers, saying such drivers will be compelled by law to pay compensation on every life lost.

Governor Matawalle who expressed sadness over the death of 15 persons who lost their lives as a result of reckless driving by a truck driver who ran over them and killed them last Wednesday along Gusau/Funtua road.

He also announced a donation of N2 million to families of each of the deceased who had a wife and N1.5 million to families of those who were singles among them.

The governor furthermore declared that he will put the next of kins of each of the victims on a monthly allowance of N50,000 each.

He stated that the 15 next of kins will remain on the state’s payroll till the end of his tenure as governor of the state.

He said his administration will introduce speed limit gauge on highways as well as weight measurement on trucks and drug tests on drivers in order to guard against rough and reckless driving which usually end up in fatalities.

Matawalle noted that the measures had become necessary so that drivers and their families will no longer think they will have it easy if they kill anyone adding that the lives of the citizens of the state are more valuable than any other thing.

He urged the management of BUA company to call their drivers to order and caution them on the acceptable speed limit.

He described the accident which claimed the 15 lives as monumental and called on the families of the deceased to consider it as an act of Allah, praying that the deceased persons’ souls will be accepted in Jannatul Firdaus.

Earlier, the team leader from BUA, Engr. Aminu Suleiman said they were in the state to condole with the government, Gusau emirate, people of the state and the immediate families of those who were killed as a result of an accident involving the company’s driver.

He prayed Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and for the government and people of the state to take heart over the unfortunate incident.

In his response, the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello thanked Governor Matawalle and BUA company over their concern noting that every life must taste death and that as Muslims, such happenings are usually seen as an act of Allah who knows best why they happen at the time they happen.

The monarch assured that the governor’s donation will be utilised strictly for the intended purposes.

The condolence visit was attended by Senator Sahabi Ya’u, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nasiru Muazu Magarya, SSG, Alhaji Bala Bello Maru, Chief of Staff, Col. Bala Mande (rtd), Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr Bashir Mohammed Maru and the Permanent Secretary Office of the Executive Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Jafaru Maradun among others.

